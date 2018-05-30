New
1 dead, 4 injured following Highway 17 crash in Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and four others injured following a crash on Highway 17 in Sudbury.
Investigation underway by OPP
The crash happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. in Walden Township.
Police say one person was confirmed deceased at the scene. Four other people were taken to hospital.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.