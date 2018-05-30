Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 4 injured following Highway 17 crash in Sudbury

Notifications

New

1 dead, 4 injured following Highway 17 crash in Sudbury

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and four others injured following a crash on Highway 17 in Sudbury.

Investigation underway by OPP

CBC News ·
Highway 17 was closed for several hours on Monday due to a fatal crash in Sudbury. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and four others injured following a crash on Highway 17 in Sudbury.

The crash happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. in Walden Township.

Police say one person was confirmed deceased at the scene. Four other people were taken to hospital.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday in Toronto.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us