Highway 17 closed east of Sudbury

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is closed between Wahnapitae in the eastern part of Sudbury and Markstay due to collision.
Police have not said if there are any injuries.

There is no estimated time as to when the highway will reopen.

In the western part of Sudbury, Highway 17 remains closed due to a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer.

