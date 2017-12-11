One person is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 17 Monday morning east of the turnoff to Espanola.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers and emergency services were sent out at about 4:40 a.m. to the crash site east of McKerrow in Baldwin Township.

In a release, OPP said an eastbound passenger vehicle collided head-on with a westbound transport truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.

The highway was closed for several hours, but OPP say it has since re-opened.

