Tractor trailer crash closes Highway 17

Ontario Provincial Police say a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has closed Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
The highway is currently closed between Lively and Whitefish.

A detour is available through Regional Road 55.

The reopening time of the highway is unknown at this time, police say.

