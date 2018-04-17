New
Tractor trailer crash closes Highway 17
Ontario Provincial Police say a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has closed Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
The highway is currently closed between Lively and Whitefish.
A detour is available through Regional Road 55.
The reopening time of the highway is unknown at this time, police say.
UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy17</a> WB CLOSED from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lively?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lively</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whitefish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whitefish</a>. Detour using Regional Road 55. Reopening time unknown ^jp <a href="https://t.co/eTMOkUqYFa">pic.twitter.com/eTMOkUqYFa</a>—@OPP_COMM_NER
