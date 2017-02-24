Ontario Provincial Police are reporting that Highway 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. is closed.

In a written release issued Friday morning, police said a transport truck rolled over about 14 kilometres south of Wawa.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy17 b/t Pinewood Dr and Michipicoten River Village Rd #Wawa - Road closed following collision. ^jt — @OPP_COMM_NER

No detour was specified; police said drivers should stay away from the area so crews can work as quickly and safely as possible.

According to police, the Wawa fire department is also on-scene.

Police said more information would be released once it becomes available.