Ontario Provincial Police say the Highway 17 bypass in Greater Sudbury has re-opened following a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

In a brief written release issued at 8:45 a.m., police said a jackknifed tractor-trailer and three other vehicles were involved in the crash between the Kingsway and Highway 69.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 between Long Lake Rd & Kingsway #Sudbury: All lanes REOPENED. ^aw — @OPP_COMM_NER

According to police, the thoroughfare was closed in both directions, but the route re-opened around 11 a.m.

Emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene. OPP investigators are looking into the incident, police said.