Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Bonfield and a man from North Bay have been identified as the deceased following a crash on Highway 17.

Police were called to the crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Monday morning near Bonfield. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Matthew Menard, 20, of Bonfield. OPP said Gilbert Lavoie, 58, of North Bay was the driver of the minivan.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.