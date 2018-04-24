Skip to Main Content
Matthew Menard, Gilbert Lavoie, killed in Highway 17 crash near Bonfield, OPP say

Notifications

New

Matthew Menard, Gilbert Lavoie, killed in Highway 17 crash near Bonfield, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Bonfield and a man from North Bay have been identified as the deceased following a crash on Highway 17.
CBC News ·

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Bonfield and a man from North Bay have been identified as the deceased following a crash on Highway 17.

Police were called to the crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Monday morning near Bonfield. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Matthew Menard, 20, of Bonfield. OPP said Gilbert Lavoie, 58, of North Bay was the driver of the minivan. 

There is no word on the cause of the crash. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us