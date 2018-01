Ontario Provincial Police say a 59-year-old Moose Factory man is dead, following a crash on Highway 144, southwest of Timmins.

The two vehicle crash happened last Thursday, about four kilometres south of Highway 101.

Police have identified the victim as Gilbert Cheechoo.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man from southern Ontario, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.