The MPP for Timiskaming-Cochrane is demanding the provincial government do something about a particularly deadly stretch of highway in northeastern Ontario.

During Question Period on Tuesday, John Vanthof also expressed concern about winter road maintenance across the region.

Last Friday, there was a fatal collision on that stretch of highway involving two transports at the Pan Lake corner along Highway 11, south of Temagami.

Vanthof says there have been two other fatal crashes at the exact same spot, including one last year and another in 2012.

"That road is starting to be seen as a death trap, and I don't say that lightly," he said.

"This is just one example. We have to step in and actually do the right thing. We don't have subways, we don't have passengers trains, we don't have LRTs. We have one road and it needs to be safe, Minister. Now."

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca responded by saying the government plans to look into that specific stretch of road.

Recently, a trucking company based in that area called on the provincial government to review winter maintenance standards for Highway 11.