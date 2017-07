Provincial Police say 50-year-old Richard Hobson of Armstrong Township was pronounced dead after a crash on Highway 11 Monday night.

A 17-year-old woman from Timmins was driving south on the highway when her car entered the northbound lane, colliding with Hobson's van, police said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The Earlton Fire Department and the Temiskaming Ambulance attended the scene.

The OPP is continuing their investigation.