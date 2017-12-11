Ontario Provincial Police say a woman from southern Ontario is dead, following a crash on Highway 11 on Friday.

Police were called to the collision that involved two tractor trailers, near Temagami.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, who was extricated, had serious injuries. Police say his passenger, Amandeep Kaur Mangat, 33, of Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound truck sustained minor injuries.

OPP had the road closed for about 15 hours for the investigation and clean-up.

Police continue to investigate.