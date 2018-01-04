Ontario Provincial Police have released the name of a man killed in a head-on crash on highway 11 near Earlton, Ont., on Wednesday.

Police say a tractor trailer and a five-ton flat-bed truck collided head-on. Officers and emergency crews were sent to the crash site just before noon.

The driver of the five-ton, Remi Breault, 44, of New Liskeard, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Highway 11 remains closed at Earlton in both directions between Highway 562 and Highway 571. It's unknown when it will re-open to traffic.

A detour is available via Thornloe, Ont.

Sergeant Jeannine Grassie told CBC news on Wednesday that OPP received multiple reports of collisions along Highway 11, all due to poor road conditions from the recent snowfall.