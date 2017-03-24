Ontario Provincial Police say it has completed its investigation into a crash on a Timmins, Ont.-area highway that killed four people.

The Feb. 23 crash on Highway 101, about 70 kilometres west of Timmins, killed Paulette MacLeod, Aynsley MacLeod and two children, Jamaal Nakogee and Kruz Nakogee, all from the Chapleau area.

In a brief written release issued Friday, the OPP said that after the month-long probe, no charges will be laid.

The four family members were killed after the vehicle they were in collided with a work vehicle.

The other driver — a 38-year old man from Timmins — suffered minor injuries.