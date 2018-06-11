Downtown Sudbury steps up to help refugee owned business
An act of vandalism in downtown Sudbury might have left a Syrian refugee family feeling shattered but a group of downtown businesses is rallying to support one of their own.
Earlier this month, police said it looks like someone used an air gun to shoot at the windows of Damascus Cafe, which is owned by the Quarquoz family. They came to live in Sudbury as refugees from Syria two and a half years ago.
Hussein Quarquoz says he didn't know what to think when he found the seven puncture holes through the windows of his business.
"I am very sad, because I worked very hard before opening. Why now?," he said.
But Quarquoz says that's not what stands out to him now.
"When I see people here, sympathetic to me for what happened here in the window, I am very fond because I know now 100 per cent, very good people in Sudbury," he said.
"Thank you everybody, thank you, thank you, from my heart. "
Nabil, who is 12-years-old, is one of four children in the Quarquoz family.
"It's the first problem we've had in Sudbury for like two years and a half," he said.
"I feel lots of people support, lots of help from the other businesses, lots of people coming to say, 'I'm sorry.'"
'Lend a helping hand'
A group of local businesses, led by Peddler's Pub and the Downtown BIA, have managed to raise well over $1,000 to help replace the window.
Peddler's Pub owner Dennis Gainer says he was compelled to help when he heard the news stories about the vandalism.
"I know money's short for anyone venturing out opening a new business," Gainer said.
"I also wanted to welcome Hussein and his family to the downtown. What better way than to lend a helping hand repairing their windows."
Jeff MacIntyre is board chair for the Downtown BIA.
"People really felt, 'It was hard enough for me to start a business, but starting a business as a refugee is unbelievable.' These guys...we're their family now, right, so we're willing to help."
Police believe the vandalism was caused by hard plastic pellets from a BB gun. They're still seeking information on the case.
With files from Benjamin Aubé
