A multi-jurisdictional police operation shut down a regional drug ring in Sudbury, arresting two members of the Hell's Angels, and charging 13 other people with trafficking.

In a statement released today, Ontario Provincial Police said that several police groups contributed to 'Project Stinton,' including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Greater Sudbury Police Services, the biker enforcement unit, Sault Ste. Maire, York Regional, Wikmemikong and North Bay police.

Police seized:

66 grams of crack cocaine,

182 grams of cocaine,

7,000 methamphetamine tablets,

700 grams of marijuana,

and 30 grams of shatter.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $60,000 according to police.

Officers also seized over $25,000 in cash, two tasers and five prohibited weapons.

In addition, police also busted an after-hours bar in Sudbury operated by the Hell's Angels, where they found and seized evidence in relation to illegal alcohol sales.

Police said all but one of the accused persons have been released and are expected to appear at the Ontario Courts of Justice in Sudbury, Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake and North Bay over the next six weeks.

The investigation continues.