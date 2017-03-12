As the population shrinks in a number of northern Ontario cities and towns, a historian in Hearst, Ont. is working to save the memories of communities that no longer exist at all.

Names like Bradlo, Parthia and Calstock may not have the same familiarity of Timmins, Cochrane or Kapuskasing along the Highway 11 corridor, but people in those historic communities — which have largely become ghost towns — helped build the region.

"People came to the area with the intention of building an agricultural community," Danielle Coulombe, a history professor at the Université de Hearst, said of some of the settlers that put down roots in the region.

Coulombe, who is also in charge of the school's archive centre, spoke to CBC's northern Ontario afternoon program Up North about the work she is doing, curating a French-language online exhibit of photos that have survived from those early days.

"These were people that came in groups," Coulombe said.

A number of villages sprung up in the early years of the 20th century, Coulombe said, not only around attempts at farming, but also to serve as camps and mill sites for the forestry industry.

Those included areas that eventually grew to include infrastructure like schools, shops and churches, as it was generally easier to build around the mill, rather than commute back and forth to the nearest city.

"The idea was to keep the history of these villages alive," she said. "For most of them, nothing much is left."

Coulombe said it's important that this part of northern Ontario's history isn't forgotten.

