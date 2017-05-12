Over 200 employees across Ontario with the Canadian Hearing Society will be back at work on Monday, following the ratification of a new contract.

Friday's announcement comes four days after the union representing the workers announced a tentative agreement had been reached.

"I'm pleased to say that our members ratified the tentative settlement," Stacey Connor — the president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees local that represents the CHS workers — was quoted as saying in a written release Friday afternoon. "I'm so proud of these workers for walking the line for 10 weeks for fairness, respect and high quality services."

The employees work with people who are deaf and hearing-impaired as counsellors, audiologists, speech language pathologists and interpreters.

Stacey Connor is the president of CUPE Local 2073. (Mike Crawley/CBC)

Union officials said the key issue in the labour dispute was sick leave but noted that workers had gone four years without a pay increase. The new agreement comes with wage increases over the next five years and improvements to pensions described as "modest."

As for sick leave, the union said the new deal "replaces the existing sick leave plan with a comparably good plan."

A number of people and families affected by the strike have said that it has been a difficult time; in Friday's statement, Connor said the workers are "grateful" for the "understanding and support," they've received.

"Everyone is looking forward to getting back to serving the deaf and hard of hearing community and to providing vital services," she was quoted as saying."