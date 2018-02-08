'Ugly, awful secret:' Ontario dentists are ducking some patients — and they say they have no choice

A Sudbury dentist says Ontario needs to cough-up more for its Healthy Smiles dental program.

Dr. Roch St-Aubin told CBC News that while about a half a million kids in Ontario need the subsidized care, dentists have been eating much of the costs.

The province pays dentists about 45 per cent of the actual cost of the service, St-Aubin said.

The provincial government rolled-out the program for low-income kids almost two years ago.

Sudbury dentist Dr Roch St Aubin says some dentists are reconsidering whether the Healthy Smiles program is worth the cost. (Samantha Lui/CBC)

St-Aubin said that if the program was the whole of his patient list, he'd have to close his doors.

"It'd be impossible to pay for sundries, it would be impossible to pay staff, it would be impossible to pay rent," St-Aubin said.

"Infection control of all of the equipment that's required to keep these patients safe — all patients safe, for that matter — and we would not be able to meet those requirements."

The Ontario Dental Association has rolled-out a campaign calling on the province to put more money into its dental subsidy programs.

Dentists are not required to take patients under the Healthy Smiles program, and St-Aubin said some who do offer the service are re-considering their choice.

"I mean, this is an ugly, awful secret that I'm letting out, but it really is the reality," he said.

"We have 75 per cent of the dentists who are caring for these patients, at a loss."