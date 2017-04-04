The chief of staff at Health Sciences North agrees with most of the findings of a recent province-wide health study.

Research recently published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that people in northern Ontario are twice as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke compared to those in the Greater Toronto area.

The results don't come as a surprise to Dr. Chris Bourdon.

"If we were to take a hard look and break down the numbers of the communities in northern Ontario..for each drop in population base and service provision you'd get an increase in risk of those disease because patients are less likely have the services they need," Bourdon said.

Bourdon said he thinks the report may draw more attention to the challenges that patients in the north face, especially in the crucial period before they suffer heart disease.

"If you want to make a big difference it's that primary prevention," Bourdon said. "[Such as] tackling adolescent or pediatric obesity, tackling obesity before they develop coronary artery disease, managing high blood pressure, making sure people eat well, get proper amounts of sleep."

"It's putting resources in place for primary care providers to provide advice, counseling and follow up these patients need," he said.

Northern School of Medicine making a difference

Bourdon added that recent work by the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is making a difference in the effort to improve access to preventative care.

"We're starting to see the benefits of NOSM graduates locating to northern Ontario communities, not only Sudbury but other communities," he said. "It's been an absolutely success story, and we need to continue that work."

Bourdon added that he thought the study was exceptionally well done and calls it a new resource for primary care providers across the region.

He says the results will help health care professionals provide advice and resources to patients before they suffer a heart attack or stroke.