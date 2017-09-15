The Sudbury and District Health Unit has confirmed a second human case of West Nile virus in the area.

This is the fourth human case in the SDHU's service area since 2006. The most recent case of the virus was reported earlier in September in the Sudbury East area.

In a press release issued today, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, SDHU medical officer of health, reminded people that the virus is present throughout the entire Sudbury-Manitoulin area.

"Late summer is typically the time of greatest risk for contracting West Nile virus. This is when mosquitoes can carry higher levels of virus, and it is also a time when people might not be as diligent about protecting themselves from mosquito bites," Sutcliffe said.

The health unit added that that symptoms of West Nile virus can range from mild to severe, and include fever, head and body aches, mild rash, and swollen lymph glands.

If you develop more serious symptoms of West Nile virus illness, such as severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, or high fever, the SDHU encourages you seek immediate medical attention.

On their website, the SDHU also provides these tips on how to avoid coming into contact with mosquitoes.