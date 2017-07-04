The Porcupine Health Unit, which covers Timmins north to Moosonee, wants the provincial government to invest in dental care for low income earners.

According to recent stats from the North East Local Health Integration Network, more residents are heading to a hospital emergency room for dental care instead of visiting a dentist.

Anna Gauthier, the manager of dental services at the Porcupine Health Unit, says most adults who access dental care through a hospital's emergency department can't afford the cost of a dentist.

"It certainly can be costly certainly to low income families who really don't have that money left at the end of the month after paying rent and food and taking care of their children," Gauthier said.

"So often what they do is choose not to go [to the dentist] and end up at the ER in pain."

Dental care could save the province money

Gauthier said the health unit is advocating for the government to create a dental program for adults who may not have dental insurance coverage.

"We're just asking the government to re-look at the spending that they do…and redirect some of that money towards an adult program," Gauthier said.

"It's certainly a priority and would definitely save the province some money."

The Ontario government is planning to set up a dental program for adults by 2025.

But Gauthier says that's too far away for people who need help now.