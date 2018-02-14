The Sudbury Health unit wants to you rethink the way you drink.

It is taking part in a provincial campaign to raise awareness that the more alcohol a person drinks, the greater their risk of cancer.

"The idea of this campaign is to rethink your drinking and set small, reasonable goals for yourself," says Sylvie Plumstead, public health nurse at Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

She says many people are not aware of the Canada's low-risk alcohol drinking guidelines.

For Men

No more than 15 standard drinks per week.

No more than three per day

For Women

No more than 10 drinks per week.

No more than 2 a day.

Plumstead says that you should also work in non-drinking days every week so that you don't get into too much of a habit.

She says you also have to understand that a standard drink is "not a tallboy of beer." When it comes to beer, a standard drink is 12 oz of 5 percent or less alcohol.

Women are more vulnerable to the health effects of alcohol even when drinking small amounts says Plumstead. Alcohol increases the production of estrogen leading to a higher chance of breast cell mutation and a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

"Just one drink per day increases you chances of breast cancer by 13 percent" says Plumstead.

But the risk is there for everyone say Plumstead. "The best way to explain it is, whatever, apart from breast cancer, whatever the alcohol touches, mouth, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, stomach cancer, liver cancer and colorectum."

"We are not here to tell people don't drink, we're just letting people know that if they do choose to consume alcohol to do it in a safe manner and also to know the risks associated with alcohol consumption."