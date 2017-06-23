Medical research in northern Ontario is getting a double shot of investments this morning.

Both the federal and provincial governments are investing a total of $200,000 to Health Sciences North Research Institute. The funding is to help develop technology that provides better access to electronic health records for hospitals, researchers and clinicians.

The technology is a cloud-based information sharing platform to improve access to patient records, and enhance the delivery of health care services and products.

The plan is for researchers to collect data from northern residents, clinicians, entrepreneurs and community leaders. This way, the electronic health records system would be specific to the needs of those living in northern Ontario.

"This funding announcement will help our researchers, clinicians and regional partners transform health research in the north," Dr. Denis Roy, president and CEO of HSN's Research Institute said in a release.

"This is an example of health innovation that will improve health equity for northerners, seniors and indigenous people."

The funding is coming from the province's Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and Canada's FedNor. The two funds are both investing $100,000 each.