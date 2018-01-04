Anyone trying to look up a 2017 health inspection report online for a restaurant, tattoo parlour, pool or spa in Sudbury is meeting with disappointment.

For the last year, those results have been missing from the Sudbury and District Health Unit's website.

A notice on the website says the SDHU is planning to expand its existing disclosure website. So, despite actually collecting cleanliness data all year, the inspection results you'll find online are dated from January 2017 or prior.

The health unit has been working to update the site according to Cindy Rocca, manager with the environmental health division. But, she said they ran into challenging software upgrades and technical difficulties.

Cindy Rocca is a manager with the environmental health division at the Sudbury and District Health Unit. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

​"I'm happy to say that the software company and the developer company have been working very closely with us to get exactly what we needed ready."

Inspections results available by phone

Despite their absence online, Rocca said health inspections have still been going on around Greater Sudbury over the past 12 months, and the results were made available by phone.

Rocca said only a handful of people called.

SDHU hopes to launch its new "Check Before You Go" disclosure site soon. It will include inspections and re-inspections of food premises, pools and spas, personal service settings (hair salons, tattoo parlours, aesthetic services), as well as tobacco and electronic cigarette retailers. It will also list enforcement actions.

"The site is designed to ... [build] on transparency and accountability," Rocca said. "It's holding the health unit staff accountable, and it's holding owners and operators accountable for their actions or inactions."