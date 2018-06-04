The debate around Ontario's health care system in this election campaign has centred around spending increases and the numbers of beds.

But some working on the frontlines would like to see more radical change and wonder if it can happen in a partisan atmosphere.

"What all three parties are responding to are leaks in the dike. You know, we have problems that come along and they say 'OK, we're going to put some money there and put some money there' but the whole system is broken," says Dr. Peter Zalan.

The past president of the staff association at the Sudbury hospital Health Sciences North says political debate is no prescription for what ails the health system.

"Health care is a huge millstone around any government's neck," he says.

"Politicians really hate to annoy anybody. They don't want to lose votes, so all they do is bring new things, but they never take away old things and we can't afford everything."

Sudbury doctor Peter Zalan told CBC's Morning North that he's not happy to see all three main parties promising "the moon" when it comes to health care. (Erik White/CBC )

The NDP are promising to increase base funding for hospitals by 5.3 per cent every year, until it tops $1 billion in a few years from now.

The New Democrats would also put $19 billion into hospital infrastructure over the next 10 years and create at least 2,000 more beds.

If they stay in power, the Liberals would give hospitals $822 million more in funding next year, while building 40 new hospitals in the coming years.

The Progressive Conservatives promise to end "hallway medicine" and cut wait times by investing in tens of thousands of new long-term care beds.

"All three parties are promising the moon," says Zalan, noting that the Sudbury hospital is currently looking at cutting 76 jobs.

"As we speak we're laying off, that seems to be the opposite of what is now being promised for the future."

Jennifer Clement is a former emergency room nurse who is now a nurse practitioner and director of the clinics in the Sudbury area.

She is disappointed by how little she's hearing from politicians on primary care, with the platforms focusing as usual on the hospital system.

Clement agrees with Zalan that total reform of the health system is needed and thinks the best way to do that is an all-party committee that puts partisan concerns on the backburner.

"It's a huge change. So it's a lot of investment. Going to take looking back, looking right from the bottom and working their way back up and I don't know if they're ready for that," she says.​