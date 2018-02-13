Just like readings on the thermometer, blood donation numbers are down in Sudbury this winter, according to the Canadian Blood Services.

The local chapter collected just 154 of the 304 donations it was aiming for in the first week February.

In January, the organization set a target of 1,064 donations, but collected 636.

Territory manager Joanne Drake believes potential donors are being discouraged by the particularly frigid weather.

"People are nice and warm in their houses and they don't want to come out into the cold to donate blood. Unfortunately, we still have patients in the hospital who are waiting for that blood, so we need people to come in," says Drake.

The current state of our National Blood Registry is in urgent need. @GiveLifeSudbury and @itsinyoutogive need YOU to help #givelife #giveblood particularly for O neg and B neg #CDNhealth pic.twitter.com/PZRQcsWBBs — Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) February 9, 2018

Jennifer Seaward did make the trek out to the clinic last week to donate blood for the first time.

The Sudbury resident is also the mother of a young boy.

"When I had my baby, he had to go in the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit], and I saw some babies there needing transfusions. It made me really sad so I wanted to donate," says Seward.

Sitting in a clinic chair with a fresh bandage on her arm, she explains that other than a small initial prick, the experience was pain-free and positive.

"I have perfectly good blood that can be given to someone who needs it, like car accident victims, or even babies," says Seaward.

Urgent need for more O Negative blood. Only 7% of Canadians have type O Negative blood. Due to higher than average demand and lower than expected collections, O Negative donors are needed immediately. Can you spare an hour #Sudbury? Check out Sudbury blood donor clinic hours! pic.twitter.com/kQu6UtnSpo — #GiveLife in Sudbury (@GiveLifeSudbury) February 5, 2018

Lacking at all levels

According to Canadian Blood Services, less than 4 per cent of Canadians donate blood.

Drake says the situation is very similar at the local level.

"You can see a big gap in our collections mainly due to the fact we don't have the donor base here in Sudbury," she says.

The clinic is open five days a week, Monday to Wednesday, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Drake says there are no plans to extend hours, though she adds the clinic is always seeking ideas to encourage easier access to donate.

Where does it go?

Every unit of blood donated in Sudbury — and elsewhere in the province — is sent to a specialized facility in Brampton to be tested for diseases and other characteristics.

Units of blood are then sent back out into the health system wherever needed.