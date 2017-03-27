Hannah Morningstar, a Grade 10 student from St. Charles College in Sudbury, is being recognized by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation for her vision of Canada's future.

Morningstar wrote an essay and weaved split ash baskets for the centre's Imagine a Canada contest, which invites young people to share their thoughts on what the future of Canada will look like through the lens of reconciliation.

She will also be part of 10-person round table discussion about the future of Canada.

And as she told CBC's Morning North, for Morningstar, the future is about harmony.

"I like the idea of being able to share my ideas of what Canada's future should look like," she said. "[That means] living in harmony, side by side. First Nations and Canadians working together. Equal opportunities."

Ash baskets inspired by two row wampum belt

The basket she made specifically for tomorrow's meeting has two red stripes, inspired by the two row wampum belt, she said.

"The two row wampum belt...represents First Nations and Canadians living side by side," Morningstar said. "Not crossing each other's paths."

Morningstar said she spent a summer with her grandfather learning the art of basket weaving. The ash tree they used was the same height has she was, about five feet.

"In order to make the baskets, you have to harvest the tree," she said. "Pound the tree for two straight days for the strips to loosen. Then sand them down to get the little grinds down."

"Then you have to soften the strips in order to weave them, [which is] hard on the hands."

Morningstar said she wasn't sure what to expect from her meeting in Toronto, but concedes the meeting with the Ontario Lieutenant Governor has her feeling "very nervous and so excited."