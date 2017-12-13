A few minutes down the trail, Glenn Murray can't see any of the houses or other buildings of Hanmer.

Just pine trees.

​"When did it snow? Yesterday? And you can see the footprints," Murray says pointing down at the well worn path through the forest.

"Is there any other evidence that you need to say 'This is a well used trail.'"

Murray was one of the volunteers who built this trail through the forest next to the Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre in Hanmer.

He was appalled when he accidentally noticed online that the city was considering selling it.

The French Catholic school board is looking to buy 10 of the 28 acres to build a new elementary school, which would see three other schools in the area closed down.

Murray says the remaining property has also been mentioned as a possible site for a new two-pad arena the city is looking to build if it closes arenas in Val Caron, Hanmer and one of the two pads in Capreol.

The trails run through 28 acres in Hamner. The city is considering selling 10 acres to the French Catholic school board and the remainder has been mentioned as the possible site for a new two-pad arena. (Erik White/CBC)

He says while the public perception seems to be that the Valley has lots of open spaces and bush, Murray says this is one of the few public greenspaces.

​"People say 'We got all kinds of places in the Valley' not true. Practically all the property is already owned by some developer, looking towards the future," he says.

Ward 6 City councillor Rene Lapierre says he was "neutral" on the issue at the start and says the $1 million sale price would be welcome in city coffers.

But since public notices were posted nearby, he says he's received lots of calls and e-mails from people who want the city to leave their trail alone.

"It seems to be on paper on great fit, but right now it's been overwhelmingly 'Please don't accept this,'" he says.

Lapierre says the proposed sale is expected to come before city council for a vote early in the new year.