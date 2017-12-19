A Greater Sudbury couple says the antics of some not-so-merry pranksters won't ruin their Christmas display.
Rita and Denis Chaput have been lighting up their house in Hanmer for seven years, attracting all sorts of visitors.
This year, the family started broadcasting holiday music on an FM station to accompany the changing lights.
But a group of young men parked near their house on the weekend and hijacked the transmission.
Rita says she wasn't impressed with the music they chose.
"It's very racist, very offensive," she said.
"It's a rap about black people and white people. It's offensive."
Rita went on social media to express her concern.
"I just went on Facebook and asked please if you know who it is, ask them not to do it, just to respect us, and don't interfere with our music," she said.
"That's not the kind of music we are playing."
Chaput says there's been an outcry on social media, with visitors taking photos of the pranksters' plates and posting them on Facebook.
One of the men involved did come to her door later with an apology.
Chaput says despite the interruption, they plan on continuing with their festive light display.
