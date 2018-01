It's not wise to try to fake out the Sault Ste. Marie Police.

Last Friday, a man who answered his door to police and held up what looked like a handgun is facing several charges.

He put the gun down only after several commands to do so.

It turned out, upon inspection, to be a very realistic BB gun.

But even a BB gun can get you in trouble.

The 36 year-old man is accused of pointing a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.