A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing numerous charges following a disturbance at a lodge north of Elliot Lake, Ont.

Last Friday, OPP were called to the lodge for a disturbance.

That is when police say they found a group of people in a vehicle in the parking lot.

As a result of an investigation, a man was arrested. Police say they seized a handgun, a collapsible baton, stolen credit cards, electronic devices, suspected Fentanyl and Crystal Meth as well as numerous prescription pills.

Police say the 38-year-old man is facing a number of charges: