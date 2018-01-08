A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing numerous charges following a disturbance at a lodge north of Elliot Lake, Ont.

Last Friday, OPP were called to the lodge for a disturbance.

That is when police say they found a group of people in a vehicle in the parking lot.

As a result of an investigation, a man was arrested. Police say they seized a handgun, a collapsible baton, stolen credit cards, electronic devices, suspected Fentanyl and Crystal Meth as well as numerous prescription pills.

Police say the 38-year-old man is facing a number of charges:

  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.
  • Breach of firearms regulation.
  • Careless use of a firearm.
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm.
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
  • Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime.
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition.
  • Carrying concealed weapon.
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon.
  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, other drugs.
  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, heroin.
  • Possess credit card data (five counts).