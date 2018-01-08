A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing numerous charges following a disturbance at a lodge north of Elliot Lake, Ont.
Last Friday, OPP were called to the lodge for a disturbance.
That is when police say they found a group of people in a vehicle in the parking lot.
As a result of an investigation, a man was arrested. Police say they seized a handgun, a collapsible baton, stolen credit cards, electronic devices, suspected Fentanyl and Crystal Meth as well as numerous prescription pills.
Police say the 38-year-old man is facing a number of charges:
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.
- Breach of firearms regulation.
- Careless use of a firearm.
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm.
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime.
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition.
- Carrying concealed weapon.
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon.
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, other drugs.
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, heroin.
- Possess credit card data (five counts).