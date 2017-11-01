A sample pack of over-the-counter sleep aids were found in one Halloween bag last night in Sturgeon Falls.
West Nipissing Police Chief Chuck Seguin says the origin of the package is unknown but it could have been picked up somewhere south of Front Street.
Seguin says the call came in from a parent and nobody ingested the pills.
No malicious intent is suspected said Seguin.
"It could be a mistake on the kitchen counter in a home. It could be something that happened in a factory. We just want the community to be aware that this happened," said Seguin.
Seguin says the same precautions should be taken at other events where children get candy, like the Christmas Parade.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.