A sample pack of over-the-counter sleep aids were found in one Halloween bag last night in Sturgeon Falls.

West Nipissing Police Chief Chuck Seguin says the origin of the package is unknown but it could have been picked up somewhere south of Front Street.

Seguin says the call came in from a parent and nobody ingested the pills.

No malicious intent is suspected said Seguin.

"It could be a mistake on the kitchen counter in a home. It could be something that happened in a factory. We just want the community to be aware that this happened," said Seguin.

Seguin says the same precautions should be taken at other events where children get candy, like the Christmas Parade.