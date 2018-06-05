Devin Arthur stopped on his way home from to Toronto to get a bite to eat and that is when he discovered he'd been hacked.

When he went to pay his bill, his debit card was declined.

He went online to check his account and discovered there were preauthorised debits of a few hundred dollars coming out of his account.

"It was just some name I've never heard. So I just did a quick Google search and it came up as some FBS bank in Zimbabwe."

Arthur says as soon as he saw that, his heart just sank. He says the banks were closed so waited until Monday to address the issue.

When he spoke with the bank, he says there was a bit of a process but a few hours later it was resolved.

They blocked that transaction, cancelled the payment to that financial institution and refunded his money.

They did tell him to watch his accounts and if anything else comes up they will cancel his account number and issue a new one, says Arthur.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking. I mean, the fact that somebody somewhere has my full checking account information is kind of scary, because you never know what they're going to use it for, and now that they have that number, what else can they do with it?"

Arthur says the bank couldn't confirm whether or not this incident had anything to do with the two Canadian banks , Simplii Financial and BMO, who announced they were targeted by hackers last week.

Arthur works in IT and says he's had this happened before with credit cards but not with his main checking account.

He says no system is 100 percent secure and you are always taking a chance.

"You have to safeguard your personal information as best you can I guess."