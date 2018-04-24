The best high school gymnasts in Ontario have been meeting to compete annually for five decades, but OFSAA Gymnastics' 50th anniversary year could very well be its last.

The vibrant energy at this week's gymnastics festival in Greater Sudbury was partially muted by the fact OFSAA's executive council will decide this summer whether or not to keep the tournament going in future years amidst declining participation.

Tournament organizers and athletes alike were aware of event's dim future as the two-day festival wrapped up on Tuesday at Sudbury's École secondaire Macdonald-Cartier.

Heather Theijsemeijer is a longtime gymnastics teacher and a member of the event's convening committee.

She said between 220 and 250 young athletes from schools across the province competed this week.

"It's about what we expected, but it's lower than past averages," noted Theijsmeijer. "The sport's been on a slow decline over the past couple of decades. But if there's 225 or 235 girls willing to compete, we'll take 'em."

Angelaya Fulcher of Niagara Falls' Saint Paul Catholic High School was one of between 220 and 250 high school athletes competing at the 2018 OFSAA Gymnastics Festival in Sudbury this week.

Every prominent high school sport features an OFSAA provincial tournament, but the gymnastics event has already been downgraded from "Championship" to "Festival" due to the decline in registration.

Theijsemeijer explained that designation mostly affects tournament funding. But she added it's also a sign of the times for the sport.

"Of course I sit on a side: I would love to see it continue," she said. "I was an OFSAA athlete for five years myself. I've been coaching and helping out for 17 years, so it's bittersweet if this is the last one."

Sudbury-area athletes will be affected

The Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (NOSSAA) had 11 schools competing at this week's festival, coming from Greater Sudbury, Sturgeon Falls and Manitoulin Island. Southwestern Ontario (SWOSSAA) led the way with 12 participating schools.

If it is the last year for OFSAA Gymnastics, Theijsmeijer vowed it won't be the end for the sport in local high schools. She said NOSSAA already has plans to host its own regional competitions and tournaments.

"But we also have some true high school athletes here, who start gymnastics in Grade 9 or 10 having never done a cartwheel or anything before, so it would be that group of students that will miss out the most if there's no more OFSAA festival or championship," she added.

Bella Matarazzo is a Grade 10 student and gymnast from Sudbury's Lockerby High School. She says OFSAA gives competitive and non-competitive gymnasts alike something to build toward. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Bella Matarazzo, a Grade 10 student at Sudbury's Lockerby Composite School, agreed.

A former club competitor, she explained that OFSAA gives her and her teammates something to aim for.

She added high school gymnastics gives students a chance not only to stay active in a sport they enjoy, but that it also becomes a support system of sorts.

"You don't need any experience to be part of a gymnastics team. I feel like a lot of girls that are coming into high school for the first time, it's a really good team for them to join. It gives them experience and an opportunity to make new friends," said Matarazzo.

OFSAA's manager of sport, Shamus Bourdon, said a decision on the future of provincial high school gymnastics is expected to come in June.