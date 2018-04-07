Ontario Provincial Police and local police services across the province are offering to take unwanted firearms off your hands during Gun Amnesty Month.

Throughout April, Ontario residents can voluntarily surrender any unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, ammunition, accessories or other weapons.

"We deal with people on a daily basis that sometimes are in possession of firearms and it sometimes happens that they never really intended to possess those firearms in the first place," Sault Ste. Marie Constable Sonny Spina said in an interview on CBC's Up North.

Spina said people will often inherit firearms from loved ones who have passed away that they do not wish to keep.

He added that hunters and recreational shooters whose licenses have expired may be looking for a lawful way to dispose of their guns.

Safe, legal way to surrender weapons

The amnesty program also helps keep stolen firearms off the street. Spina said 33 guns were reported stolen in Sault Ste. Marie last year.

Constable Sonny Spina Sault is with the Ste. Marie Police Service. (YouTube )

"Now that's obviously a concern for officers," he explained. "So if we have people in our community that are in possession of these firearms that they no longer need, we want to provide the opportunity we can for them to safely and legally get rid of those firearms."

During the amnesty police will not lay weapons-related criminal charges, however that does not apply to any weapon used in the commission of crime. Spina added that anonymous submissions will not be accepted.

Anyone interested in surrendering a firearm can contact their local police service. An officer will ensure the weapons are safe before transporting them back to the police services building to be safely disposed of.

And if you're thinking of saving the police a trip and bringing the firearms in yourself, Spina said it's best to just stay home.

"We don't want folks going out, grabbing their firearms, throwing them in the car and driving on up to the police station."

"That's not the safest way to transport those firearms."