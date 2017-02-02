What will the groundhog have to say about the number of weeks remaining in winter?

A science expert in Sudbury, Ont., says there's not a whole lot of facts behind the folklore, which claims that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, six more weeks of winter are in the future. No shadow means an early spring.

"There is no scientific proof," says Bruce Doran, a staff scientist at Science North.

Doran works with the animal ambassadors on the Northern Ecosystems Floor, on the third level of the science centre.

He says most animals don't have a weather instinct and have not adapted to know what is going to happen in the future, in terms of the weather.

Sunshine as an alarm clock

He does say, however, that many animals can sense a difference in the length of daylight hours.

"As daylight hours increase there's a biological system that's within them," says Doran.

"That tells them, 'ah, it's starting to get warmer' because daylight hours are increasing."

This biological system is what guides hibernating animals to know when winter is over, and when they can emerge from their dens.

Doran explains that the third level at Science North — where the animals live — has a lot of windows. He says the amphibians and reptiles especially can sense when there is a difference in daylight hours.

When they renovated the Northern Ecosystem floor in 2010, Doran says the animals were moved into the special exhibits hall, where there were no windows.

Doran says the animals didn't have the same light cues and that switched around their biological patterns at the time.

Bruce Doran is a staff scientist at Science North, in Sudbury, Ont. He says animals don't have a weather instinct to tell when winter will end or if a storm is coming, but some can sense a difference in the length of daylight hours. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Trust the professionals, not the animals

Regardless of what the prognosticating rodents reveal on Groundhog Day, Doran says spring's arrival has a more scientific explanation.

"[Spring's arrival] will mainly be determined on weather patterns and the jet stream and things like that," he says, "I would probably put more onus on and listen to what the forecasters from Environment Canada have to say, than what a rodent that's been sleeping underground has to say."

The first day of spring, also know as Spring Equinox, is set to arrive on March 20 this year.

If you're counting, that's a little more than six more weeks of winter.