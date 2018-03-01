Members of the Sudbury Green Party of Ontario Constituency Association have chosen David Robinson to be the candidate for the party in the upcoming election.

Robinson is an economics professor at Laurentian University. He's been the past candidate for the Green Party of Ontario and the Green Party of Canada in the Sudbury riding.

The Liberals have chosen incumbent Glenn Thibeault to represent that party. Jamie West will represent the NDP while Troy Crowder has been named for the Progressive Conservatives.

The provincial election will take place June 7.