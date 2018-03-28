As the upcoming provincial election approaches, the leader of the Green Party is in northern Ontario promoting what his party will do if elected.

Lately, much attention in provincial politics has been on the Progressive Conservatives. Doug Ford was recently chosen to be the leader of the party after Patrick Brown stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Mike Schreiner says it's been top of mind for people he's been speaking with.

"So many people have told me that 'how can we trust a party to govern Ontario that can't even govern itself,'" he said.

"I think a lot of people are looking at both [the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives] and saying their not happy. One can't govern the province and one can't govern themselves."

Forestry and mining

Schreiner says he's working to show people how the Green Party would do politics differently.

"I was just down the street at the School of Architecture looking at how we can build wood based buildings which would be a huge economic opportunity for northern Ontario and for the Ontario economy in general," he said.

"We could use small and medium sized companies, produce these timber based buildings and ship them around the world to be assembled."

Schreiner adds his party backs a sustainable approach to mining, including for projects like the Ring of Fire.

"If we're going to mine, we should be refining those minerals in Ontario," he said.

"As long as we do it in a way that protects the people and places we love, then absolutely we should move forward with it."

Vote for the party you want

The Green Party has never been elected to a seat in Ontario. The party did secure two provincial seats in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island in past elections.

"If people keep voting for parties they don't want, they're going to get a government they don't want," he said.

"So when people say their vote is wasted voting for the Green Party, the only wasted vote is a vote you don't believe in."