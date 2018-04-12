The City of Greater Sudbury has hired a national marketing research company to survey twelve hundred random households.

Metroline Research Group Inc. will be calling homes to ask about the level of satisfaction residents have with local quality of life and their opinions on municipal services. A spokesperson with the city says they're conducting the survey to find ways to engage residents in what is happening in the community.

The survey takes about fifteen minutes to complete on the following topics:

issues that are most important to residents

residents' opinions about the quality of life in Greater Sudbury

residents' opinions about municipal services, programs, and facilities

residents' general sense of the future of Greater Sudbury

For those who don't receive a call, the city says it will also make available an online survey, from Monday April 16 to Friday, May 4 at www.greatersudbury.ca/citsurvey.

The survey will be available in paper format by request to 311@greatersudbury.ca.

The Citizen Survey was previously conducted in 2009 and in 2016

Results of the 2018 City of Greater Sudbury Citizen Survey will be presented to city council in the summer of 2018.

The cost of the 2016 and 2018 surveys is $26,900.