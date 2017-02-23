City staff say a plan to overhaul Greater Sudbury's fire department will ensure that more Sudburians are safe and replace outdated fire halls.

But the long-awaited Optimization Plan will also see an increase in taxes in areas currently served by volunteer firefighters, whose numbers could be cut in half, while more full-time firefighters are hired.

The plan, which will be formally presented to Sudbury city council on March 22, sees nine of the current 24 fire halls closed.

They include Copper Cliff, Lively, Beaver Lake, Azilda, Vermillion Lake, Falconbridge, Val Therese, Coniston and Red Deer Lake.

The new plan would see composite stations staffed by both full-time and volunteer firefighters set up in Lively, Chelmsford, Val Caron and Garson, which city staff argue will increase response times to those areas and make more complicated rescues possible in more remote areas.

Equipment hangs in the Lively fire hall, one of nine volunteer stations the new optimization plan suggests be closed. (Erik White/CBC)

The plan says under this model, firefighters would be able to reach 90 per cent of Greater Sudbury within nine minutes, where they currently cover 69 per cent.

It will also see the annual operating budget for the fire department increase by about $6 million by 2026, plus the millions that would have to be spent building and renovating fire stations.

The optimization plan also calls for an end to the area rating tax model, where people in the outlying areas of Greater Sudbury, such as Dowling, Capreol or Hanmer, currently pay less taxes because they were traditionally served by volunteer firefighters.

The increase in tax bills is likely to be one of the concerns brought up at a series of public meetings on the plan, which start Feb. 27 at the Kinsmen Hall in Lively at 6:30 p.m, with another session in Coniston on March 1 at the Colonial Inn.