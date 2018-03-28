The City of Greater Sudbury is on trial in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Elgin Street in 2015.

The city is facing charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. On Wednesday, Interpaving, the company the city contracted to do the work, was found guilty for failing to provide a signaller. The company was fined $195,000. Two other counts against the company were withdrawn.

In September 2015, Cecile Paquette, 58, was killed when a grader backed over her in downtown Sudbury.

The first witness called was ministry investigator Dawn Savignac. She spent 15 hours at the site looking into the incident. In court, she reviewed photos and surveillance videos of the incident.

The operator of the grader, an Interpaving employee, is scheduled to testify Wednesday afternoon.