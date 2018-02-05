Two and a half million Sudbury city tax dollars were given to departing or fired employees in the last three years.

The CBC obtained the numbers on severance payments and exit packages through freedom of information requests.​

The names of the 53 former employees who received this money since this term of council began in 2015 is not public information.

The bulk of the money, $1.5 million, went to six employees, most likely senior city managers, whose dismissal would have been voted on by mayor and city council.

$375,296.20 to be paid out over 9 months

$310,468.20 to be paid out over 18 months

$301,599.61 to be paid out over 24 months

$245,618.78 to be paid out over 24 months

$172,920.44 to be paid out over 8 months

$137,244.24 to be paid out over 24 months

Darryl Taylor, the president of CUPE 4075 which represents most of the municipal workforce, says some of the payments on the list went to his members, but likely not the six figure amounts at the top of the list.

"I can tell you that any payments made to our members were a fraction of that amount," says Taylor.

"That is a lot of taxpayer money. If somebody wanted to leave, why would they collect it? And if somebody was asked to leave, why was it paid?"

Taylor says "there has been some accountability for the taxpayers money" when these large payments could have been used to pay for city services.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has twice declined to comment on the amount of money being spent on severance packages for departing city employees. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger refused to comment on the numbers in 2017, saying he can't speak to personnel matters, even though CBC was clear that the questions were not about individual employees, but about the decisions made by city council to give these exit packages.

When asked to comment again by CBC on the latest figures, he deferred the question to city human resources director Joanne Kelly.

She did not make herself available for an interview, but did provide the following statement:

"Severance packages and any termination settlements are individual employment matters reached through confidential agreements and as such we cannot speak to specifics.



There are a number of factors that go into how severance packages are calculated including but not limited to years of service with the organization, stipulations in a contract, and adherence to employment law principles, and any relevant regulations set out by the province under the Employment Standards Act."