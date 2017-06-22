Jean Lane kept wondering when the small grapefruit she was growing was going to fall from the branch, but it didn't.

Not until last week, and by then it was big enough to eat.

"I think it is kind of neat," said Jean Lane.

Her brother was the one who planted it said Lane. He took a seed from a grapefruit he had for breakfast one day, then soaked and planted it. The plant got too big for his house so he gave it to Jean.

"They flowered so I pollinated it with a little Q-Tip and I got fruit," said Lane.

She says the small yellow fruit was juicy but a bit tart.

She hopes she will get new blossoms soon so that she can enjoy more of the tropical fruit down the road.

There is still one left on the plant and Lane is going to save it to share with her brother and sister-in-law.

She also hopes it will yield new blossoms.

Once it gets too big for my house, said Lane, "I will donate it to the university."