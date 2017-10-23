The organization responsible for school transportation in Sudbury may be adding a few more riders to its buses.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is running a pilot project involving grade 1 students, who live within one kilometre from their school.

Up until this year, grade one students who live within a kilometre of their school were required to walk.

A new pilot project makes room on the bus for those grade ones students, Renee Boucher, executive director of the consortium says.

The organization had calls from some parents who expressed concern that their five or six year old was too young to walk to school on their own.

There was also confusion when there were two students — one in kindergarten and one in grade one — in the same household. Kindergarten students take the bus to school, even if they live within that one kilometre radius.

"We don't have [the walking to school policy] for the JK and SKs, and a lot of those parents would request transportation for their grade 1, where the JK and SK sibling would be allowed on the bus."

70 per cent of other communities already offer this

Before the consortium started to offer this option Boucher says they researched what other communities were doing across the province and more than 70 per cent are offering the grade ones a seat on the bus.

These will be called 'courtesy' seats for the young riders.

"Most requests came from parents, where there was room on school buses, so we decided to try it out," Boucher says.

As long as there is room on the bus, Boucher says the grade one student can ride instead of walk.

Parents must fill out a form first before the change can be made.

The pilot project will run for the remainder of the school year. Boucher says they'll reassess in June to see if it's something they should continue.

"Hopefully if everything works well, it will be an option for them."