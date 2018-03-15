Police near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., say a Good Samaritan might want to think twice next time before helping a driver in distress.

On Sunday afternoon, the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call that a car had swerved off Highway 17, east of Blind River, and rolled down an embankment into a ditch.

A man, who police are calling a Good Samaritan, stopped to help the two women in the car by letting them wait for police in his own car.

When the man left his car briefly, the women stole it and drove away.

Police found the abandoned vehicle in nearby Algoma Mills — another small community, about 10 kilometres away — and soon after found and arrested the two women.

The first car had covered a lot of ground before landing in that northern Ontario ditch. Police determined it had been reported stolen earlier that day, around 4:30 a.m. ET, in Waterloo; a drive of about 570 kilometres.

A 20-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with theft and dangerous operation of a vehicle. She will appear before a court in Blind River.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to a Sudbury hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. It was not immediately clear where she is from, how she was injured or whether she also faces charges.