The United Steelworkers says it supports a Transportation Safety Board report on the 2015 derailment of a train carrying oil in northeastern Ontario.

The Steelworkers is the union that represents track and other infrastructure maintenance workers at CN Rail.

The TSB released its 100-page report on Thursday, which found that the track near Gogama — located about 200 kilometres north of Sudbury — had deteriorated and was improperly inspected. The report also called for lower maximum speeds for trains carrying dangerous goods.

Randy Koch is the president of the United Steelworkers local that represents 3,000 CN Rail maintenance employees across Canada.

"We have been advocating for some time for increased safety measures, including lower speed limits in certain situations, improved training and greater employee retention and recruitment," Randy Koch said in a written release.

The Steelworkers said they do not represent CN's track supervisors and assistant track supervisors.

Further improvements needed

The head of the national union added that government also has a role to play.

"We also believe that the board and the federal government should pursue further steps to improve rail safety," Ken Neumann, the Steelworkers national director said.

The union added that it wants to see Transport Canada either improve its oversight of the railways' training of rail inspectors and other key employees, or take over the responsibility entirely.

Side view of ruptured tank car near Gogama, Ont. after the Feb. 14, 2015 crash. (TSB)

Canada's Minister of Transportation, Marc Garneau, has 90 days to respond to the Transportation Safety Board report. Transport Canada said the safety board's recommendation of lower speed limits for trains will be assessed.

Report to be reviewed in 'great detail'

No one from Transport Canada was available to CBC News for an interview Thursday, but a written statement said that "rail safety is the top priority for the Minister of Transport," and that Ottawa is continuously looking at ways to improve railway safety.

The statement pointed to dozens of changes made since the 2013 disaster at Lac-Mégantic, Que.

Marc Serré, the Liberal MP for Nickel Belt — the riding that includes Gogama — wouldn't say whether a lower top speed for cargo trains is a good idea, but pointed to a $143 million commitment over the next three years to rail safety.

"There's already been quite a few steps that have been taken to improve rail safety and this report will be reviewed in great detail," Serré said.