​The Transportation Safety Board is calling for new rules surrounding the transport of oil by rail and says trains carrying dangerous goods need to slow down.

That announcement was made at a news conference on Thursday, as investigators shared their findings about a disastrous derailment near Gogama, Ont. on Feb. 14, 2015.

BREAKING transportation safety board calls for oil trains to slow down and govt to bring in new rules for oil trains pic.twitter.com/GC9bHZBRxV — @erikjwhite

About 29 oil tanker cars jumped the tracks 30 kilometres northwest of Gogama with several of them burning for the next few days.

The board also blamed CN Rail for having insufficient training for track inspectors at the time of the incident; cracks in the track due to cold weather were missed during inspection, according to investigators.

Transportation safety board says CN had insufficient training for track inspector who missed crack in rails, causing #gogama derailment — @erikjwhite

According to safety officials, the train that derailed was actually travelling below the maximum speed limit of 64 km/h. The board is recommending that threshold be lowered.

"The TSB is concerned that the current speed limits may not be low enough for some trains — particularly unit trains carrying flammable liquids," Kathy Fox, the chair of the Transportation Safety Board, was quoted as saying in a written release accompanying Thursday's press conference.

"We are also calling for Transport Canada to look at all of the factors, including speed, which contribute to the severity of derailments, to develop mitigating strategies and to amend the rules accordingly."

Tsb's Kathy Fox says govt should do "detailed study" on transport of oil..."consequences of next accident may be more than environmental" — @erikjwhite

As for the missed deterioration in the rail, the TSB said that multiple inspections failed to document the "pre-existing fatigue cracks" in joint bars. The cracks grew in size until the combination of cold temperatures, which were around –30 C, and repeated impact from passing trains caused the bars to fail completely.

"These defects went undetected as the training, on-the-job mentoring, and supervisory support that an assistant track supervisor received was insufficient," the board's statement said.

Officials with the safety board said that CN has replaced about 40 kilometres of track in the Gogama area and has improved inspector training since the derailment.

Three weeks after the Gogama disaster, on Mar. 7, another oil train derailed within a few kilometres of the town.

That train also caught fire and polluted the Makami River, which is part of the Mattagami River system that flows through Mattagami First Nation, Timmins and towards the James Bay coast.