A GoFundMe page has been set up in Timmins, Ont. for the extended family of four people believed to be dead following a vehicle fire.

On Friday, the remains of four people were found on a logging road south of the city after someone noticed a car on fire.

Three bodies were found inside a 2004 Chrysler Intrepid sedan that was green or blue in colour. A fourth body was found nearby.

On Monday, police said they were looking for information on the whereabouts of f four people from Timmins: Joey Gagnon, 37, Tammy Gagnon (Robitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandi Gagnon, 14.

Marc Depatie, a community liaison coordinator with Timmins police, said post-mortem examinations are taking place this week to confirm the identities, but "there is a strong, reasonable prospect that these are the people involved."

A GoFundMe page has been created by Tracy and Danny Dore of Timmins.

"With recent tragedy, we have lost beloved members of our family," the page reads.

"Joey, Tammy, Cole and Brandi were part of a large loving family [and] they will be greatly missed by their parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, grandparents and extended family."

The Dores write that the money will be used "to help with the unexpected financial cost of funeral and memorial arrangements."

According to page, funeral plans are still being arranged.