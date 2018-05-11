Glencore worker in 'critical condition' after Sudbury smelter injury
A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition this week following an industrial incident at Glencore's Falconbridge smelter in Sudbury.
Two other were men hurt, but no details about the incident have been released
The Mine Mill union representing Glencore workers says the injuries were a result of exposure to acid.
A spokesperson for the Greater Sudbury Police Service said in an email to CBC News that the call came in close to 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Kaitlyn Dunn said two other men were treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for Glencore, Iyo Grenon, said the company is "providing support to the family and other employees."
No other details about the nature or cause of the incident have been provided.
The Ministry of Labour and police are investigating.
