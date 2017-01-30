It's a deal — but will Sudbury mine workers approve?
The Sudbury Mine Mill and Smelter Worker's Union, Local 598/Unifor says it has reached a tentative collective agreement with Glencore's Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations.
The contract was set to expire at midnight on Jan. 31, the company says.
The union negotiations team is unanimously recommending ratification of the tentative agreement.
"We are very pleased that the parties have reached a tentative agreement that is competitive, fair and represents a balance of interests in securing a longer term future for Sudbury INO, particularly at this time of prolonged market uncertainty," said Peter Xavier, VP of Sudbury INO, in a news release.
"I commend both teams for their hard work and dedication in achieving this positive outcome."
The union says a ratification vote will be held Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Palladium Room at the Radisson Hotel, located at 85 St. Anne Road.
